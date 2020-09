Send this page to someone via email

There’s been a massive train derailment in B.C.’s Fraser valley.

CN Rail said Monday morning that about 20 cars went off the tracks near Hunter Creek, just west of Hope.

There are no injuries and no dangerous goods are involved, the company said.

– More to come

