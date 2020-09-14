Teenage girl charged with 1st-degree murder in Ottawa shooting; 2nd suspect sought

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage girl has been charged in the shooting death of Mohamed Hassan, who was found dead behind an east-end school in Ottawa in July.

Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a second suspect wanted in relation to the killing.

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) homicide unit said this weekend a 17-year-old girl was arrested with the help of the North Bay Police Service.

The girl has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the shooting death of 21-year-old Hassan. She cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The victim was found dead behind the Collège catholique Samuel-Genest on Carsons Road, near Aviation Parkway and Montreal Road, shortly after 5 p.m. on July 27.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also released the photo of a second suspect they believe to be involved in the killing.

Investigators say Jeffrey Dondji, pictured here, is roughly six feet two inches tall with a prominent scar above the left side of his lip. via Ottawa Police Service

The OPS said it has issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Jeffrey Dondji, 21, of Ottawa.

Investigators say they believe he might be in northern Ontario.

Anyone with information on Dondji’s whereabouts is asked to contact the OPS homicide unit’s tip line at 613-236-1222 ext. 5477 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to support Hassan’s family and pay for funeral services raised more than $20,000 following his death.

2:15 Homicide unit investigates stabbing involving mother, father and adult son Homicide unit investigates stabbing involving mother, father and adult son