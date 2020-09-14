Menu

Crime

Police investigating sexual assault and robbery in east London

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted September 14, 2020 8:03 am
The victim was sent to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
London police have released a suspect description after a woman was sexually assaulted early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Dakin Street and Price Street at around 4:30 a.m. after getting reports of a woman screaming in the street.

Police learned she had been sexually assaulted and robbed in a nearby park, and sent the victim to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The victim had been in the suspect’s vehicle before she was physically assaulted and robbed of personal belongings and money.

The suspect is described as being a man 30 to 40 years of age and approximately 300 pounds with long, wavy, black hair worn in a ponytail, wearing a black T-shirt with a musical band logo on the front, blue shorts and white running shoes.

He was driving a small, older model, four-door black vehicle.

Police say the suspect and victim did not know each other prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Sexual AssaultRobberyLondon Policeeast londonsexual assault investigationSuspect Descriptionsuspect vehicle description
