Orillia OPP looking for missing man known to frequent London, Windsor, Huntsville

The Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

They say 33-year-old Corey Granger was last seen on Walker Avenue in Orillia about a week ago. Police did not provide an exact date and time.

Police add he’s known to frequent London, Windsor and Huntsville.

MISSING: #OrilliaOPP is seeking assistance in locating missing male, Corey Granger, 33. He was last seen in #Orillia approximately one week ago. If you have any information, please contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. ^kw pic.twitter.com/UuFFeMfqh5 — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) September 13, 2020

Granger is described as having a slim build, blond hair, blue eyes, is six-feet-two-inches tall, and weighs 170 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.