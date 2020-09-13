Orillia OPP looking for missing man known to frequent London, Windsor, Huntsville

The Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
They say 33-year-old Corey Granger was last seen on Walker Avenue in Orillia about a week ago. Police did not provide an exact date and time.
Police add he’s known to frequent London, Windsor and Huntsville.
Granger is described as having a slim build, blond hair, blue eyes, is six-feet-two-inches tall, and weighs 170 to 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments