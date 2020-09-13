Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Orillia OPP looking for missing man known to frequent London, Windsor, Huntsville

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted September 13, 2020 2:16 pm
Corey Granger is described as male, with a slim build, blond hair, blue eyes, six-feet-two-inches in height, and weighing 170 to 180 pounds. . OPP

The Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

They say 33-year-old Corey Granger was last seen on Walker Avenue in Orillia about a week ago. Police did not provide an exact date and time.

Police add he’s known to frequent London, Windsor and Huntsville.

Granger is described as having a slim build, blond hair, blue eyes, is six-feet-two-inches tall, and weighs 170 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

