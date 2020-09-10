Menu

Canada

Huron OPP seek help finding missing Goderich man last seen in London on Aug. 11

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 10, 2020 2:16 pm
Huron OPP say Perry Bakker was last seen Aug. 11, 2020 in London.
Huron OPP say Perry Bakker was last seen Aug. 11, 2020 in London. Handout/Huron OPP

Huron County OPP are appealing to the public in hopes of locating a Goderich, Ont., man last seen mid-August in London.

Provincial police say the missing person investigation was launched at the end of August “after he was reported missing by his partner.”

Read more: Black bear spotted near Goderich, Huron OPP say

Police say Perry Bakker, 34, has not been in contact with family, friends, or associates “for a few weeks.”

According to OPP, Bakker was last seen on William Street in London on Aug. 11. At the time, he was wearing a black muscle shirt and black camo-patterned shorts.

He’s described by police as a six feet tall, white, and with a thin build and short blonde hair.

Police say they are concerned for his well-being and safety and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

