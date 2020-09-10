Huron OPP seek help finding missing Goderich man last seen in London on Aug. 11

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County OPP are appealing to the public in hopes of locating a Goderich, Ont., man last seen mid-August in London.

Provincial police say the missing person investigation was launched at the end of August “after he was reported missing by his partner.”

Police say Perry Bakker, 34, has not been in contact with family, friends, or associates “for a few weeks.”

According to OPP, Bakker was last seen on William Street in London on Aug. 11. At the time, he was wearing a black muscle shirt and black camo-patterned shorts.

He’s described by police as a six feet tall, white, and with a thin build and short blonde hair.

Police say they are concerned for his well-being and safety and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).