Black bear spotted near Goderich, Huron OPP say

Another black bear sighting near the south end of Goderich on Tuesday morning is prompting a warning from provincial police.

Huron County OPP suggest residents familiarize themselves with what to do and whom to call if they encounter a bear in the region, after a bear that police described as “around 250 pounds” was seen wandering near a cornfield south of Dechert Road at around 11:50 a.m.

A black bear was also spotted north of Goderich back in June on the Goderich to Auburn Rail Trail (GART), police note.

OPP say not every bear sighting is an emergency situation but if a bear poses an immediate threat to personal safety and exhibits threatening or aggressive behaviour, then call 911.

Examples of threatening or aggressive behaviour provided by police include: entering a schoolyard when school is in session; stalking people and lingering at a location; trying to enter a residence; wandering into a public gathering; or killing livestock or pets and lingering at the site.

In a non-emergency situation — such as if a bear is roaming around or checking garbage cans; breaking into a shed where garbage or food is stored; hanging out in a tree; or moving through a backyard or field but not lingering — police suggest calling “the toll-free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327.”

The line operates 24/7 between the beginning of April until the end of November, police say.

More information about how to respond to a bear encounter or bear warning signs can be found at the Ontario Bear Wise website.

