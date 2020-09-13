Grizzly that attacked man near Pemberton was protecting cubs, won’t be killed: officials

Send this page to someone via email

The grizzly bear that attacked a man near Pemberton on Thursday was acting defensively, and will not be killed according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

The service’s predator attack team visited the site where the incident happened Saturday to investigate.

The 36-year-old victim was with two other people in the remote backcountry when the attack happened, and was able to call for help with a satellite communication device.

“The [victim] had been hiking slightly ahead of the group when he spotted a bear cub and was suddenly attacked by a sow grizzly,” said the Conservation Officer Service in a statement.

“The grizzly bit his leg and hand.”

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries but will likely need surgery, said the statement.

The agency is also urging people to avoid the North Creek Trail and North Creek cabin area near Pemberton, noting that it is flush with berry bushes and dense brush.