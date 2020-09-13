Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Grizzly that attacked man near Pemberton was protecting cubs, won’t be killed: officials

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 13, 2020 1:21 pm
Signage on the North Creek Trail warns hikers to avoid the area after a grizzly attack.
Signage on the North Creek Trail warns hikers to avoid the area after a grizzly attack. B.C. Conservation Officer Service

The grizzly bear that attacked a man near Pemberton on Thursday was acting defensively, and will not be killed according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

The service’s predator attack team visited the site where the incident happened Saturday to investigate.

Read more: 36-year-old man in hospital after grizzly bear attack near Pemberton, B.C.

The 36-year-old victim was with two other people in the remote backcountry when the attack happened, and was able to call for help with a satellite communication device.

Grizzly bear captured in Squamish neighbourhood
Grizzly bear captured in Squamish neighbourhood
“The [victim] had been hiking slightly ahead of the group when he spotted a bear cub and was suddenly attacked by a sow grizzly,” said the Conservation Officer Service in a statement.
Story continues below advertisement

“The grizzly bit his leg and hand.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Large healthy grizzly bear spotted in Squamish B.C. neighbourhood will be relocated

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries but will likely need surgery, said the statement.

The agency is also urging people to avoid the North Creek Trail and North Creek cabin area near Pemberton, noting that it is flush with berry bushes and dense brush.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Grizzly BearPembertonConservation Officer ServiceGrizzlyGrizzly bear attackGrizzly attackpemberton grizzlypemberton grizzly attack
Flyers
More weekly flyers