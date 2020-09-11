Menu

Comments

Environment

Large healthy grizzly bear spotted in Squamish B.C. neighbourhood will be relocated

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 5:08 pm
Grizzly bear captured in Squamish neighbourhood
A bear scare in Squamish is over. It was a rare situation where a grizzly, not a black bear, was spotted wandering through a neighbourhood this afternoon. An alert was issued and hours later, the big animal was captured. Catherine Urquhart has the story. NOTE: This was recorded before conservation confirmed it will be relocating the bear.

A large healthy grizzly bear was spotted roaming through a Squamish neighbourhood Thursday.

The grizzly was sighted in the area of Government Road and Garibaldi Way in the Garibaldi Estates neighbourhood.

Conservation officials issued a warning about the bear, as an elementary school was also nearby.

The Conservation Officer Service and the RCMP attended, and spent Thursday searching for the bear and setting up a trap.

Conservation officers caught the bear Thursday evening, and said it will would be relocated far from human contact.

