Large healthy grizzly bear spotted in Squamish B.C. neighbourhood will be relocated

A large healthy grizzly bear was spotted roaming through a Squamish neighbourhood Thursday.
The grizzly was sighted in the area of Government Road and Garibaldi Way in the Garibaldi Estates neighbourhood.
Conservation officials issued a warning about the bear, as an elementary school was also nearby.
The Conservation Officer Service and the RCMP attended, and spent Thursday searching for the bear and setting up a trap.
Conservation officers caught the bear Thursday evening, and said it will would be relocated far from human contact.
