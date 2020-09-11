Large healthy grizzly bear spotted in Squamish B.C. neighbourhood will be relocated

Send this page to someone via email

A large healthy grizzly bear was spotted roaming through a Squamish neighbourhood Thursday.

The grizzly was sighted in the area of Government Road and Garibaldi Way in the Garibaldi Estates neighbourhood.

Conservation officials issued a warning about the bear, as an elementary school was also nearby.

The Conservation Officer Service and the RCMP attended, and spent Thursday searching for the bear and setting up a trap.

Conservation officers caught the bear Thursday evening, and said it will would be relocated far from human contact.

ALERT | A Grizzly Bear has been spotted in a residential area in #Squamish CO's are asking the public to be cautious. CO’s have hazed the GB & want it to move on – we are asking the public to secure attractants. https://t.co/of4cKWQvXZ @wildsafebc @SquamishRCMP @Squamishtown pic.twitter.com/XSjI0mxWSE — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) September 11, 2020

Update| The Grizzly Bear in #Squamish has been safely captured tonight. It’s a healthy adult male bear. The GB will be released at a location determined by senior wildlife biologists. The #BCCOS encourages residents to pick fruit & secure attractants to help #keepwildlifewild — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) September 11, 2020