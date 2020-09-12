36-year old man in hospital after grizzly bear attack near Pemberton, B.C.

A 36-year old man is in stable condition in hospital after he was attacked by a grizzly bear north of Pemberton, B.C.
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the man was in a group of three, in a remote area to the north. They called for help around 6 p.m. using an InReach satellite communication device.
The group was airlifted out of the area by Pemberton Search and Rescue.
The man’s injuries are described as non-life-threatening.
The BCCOS said it is investigating.
Earlier Thursday, the service had warned residents of Squamish, which sits south of Pemberton on the Sea-to-Sky Highway, to stay indoors after a grizzly bear was spotted in a residential neighbourhood.
The Conservation Officer Service and the RCMP attended, and spent Thursday searching for the bear and setting up a trap.
Conservation officers caught the bear Thursday evening, and said it will would be relocated far from human contact.
