36-year old man in hospital after grizzly bear attack near Pemberton, B.C.

A 36-year old man is in stable condition in hospital after he was attacked by a grizzly bear north of Pemberton, B.C.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the man was in a group of three, in a remote area to the north. They called for help around 6 p.m. using an InReach satellite communication device.

The group was airlifted out of the area by Pemberton Search and Rescue.

GB ATTACK | The #BCCOS is investigating after a 36-year-old man was attacked by a Grizzly Bear in a remote area north of #Pemberton. The man was among a group of 3. The group called for help using an inReach device at approximately 6 p.m. — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) September 12, 2020

The man’s injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

The BCCOS said it is investigating.

Earlier Thursday, the service had warned residents of Squamish, which sits south of Pemberton on the Sea-to-Sky Highway, to stay indoors after a grizzly bear was spotted in a residential neighbourhood.

The Conservation Officer Service and the RCMP attended, and spent Thursday searching for the bear and setting up a trap.

Conservation officers caught the bear Thursday evening, and said it will would be relocated far from human contact.

— With files from Amy Judd