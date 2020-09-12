Menu

36-year old man in hospital after grizzly bear attack near Pemberton, B.C.

By Srushti Gangdev CKNW
Posted September 12, 2020 12:05 am
A group of grizzly bears including a grizzly cub with a white head and a brown body are shown in this handout image in Banff National Park provided by Julia Turner Butterwick. A 36-year old man is in hospital after being attacked by a grizzly in Pemberton, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Julia Turner Butterwick *MANDATORY CREDIT*.
A group of grizzly bears including a grizzly cub with a white head and a brown body are shown in this handout image in Banff National Park provided by Julia Turner Butterwick. A 36-year old man is in hospital after being attacked by a grizzly in Pemberton, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Julia Turner Butterwick *MANDATORY CREDIT*.

A 36-year old man is in stable condition in hospital after he was attacked by a grizzly bear north of Pemberton, B.C.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the man was in a group of three, in a remote area to the north. They called for help around 6 p.m. using an InReach satellite communication device.

The group was airlifted out of the area by Pemberton Search and Rescue.

The man’s injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

The BCCOS said it is investigating.

Read more: Large healthy grizzly bear spotted in Squamish B.C. neighbourhood will be relocated

Earlier Thursday, the service had warned residents of Squamish, which sits south of Pemberton on the Sea-to-Sky Highway, to stay indoors after a grizzly bear was spotted in a residential neighbourhood.

The Conservation Officer Service and the RCMP attended, and spent Thursday searching for the bear and setting up a trap.

Conservation officers caught the bear Thursday evening, and said it will would be relocated far from human contact.

— With files from Amy Judd

