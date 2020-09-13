COVID-19: Quebec reports 279 new cases as infection rate continues to climb

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec is reporting 279 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to 64,986 cases since the pandemic began.

The province says one additional death attributed to the novel coronavirus was also recorded in the past 24 hours.

The total number of deaths in Quebec since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,780, however, because health officials say they mistakenly attributed a previous death to the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said in a tweet that increases in COVID-19 cases have been reported across the province and that the situation is “under control yet concerning.”

Authorities say hospitalizations went down by one case today, for a total of 124.

Of those, 19 people were in intensive care — an increase of three from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

–with files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

1:54 Police in Quebec to start handing out fines to anti-maskers Police in Quebec to start handing out fines to anti-maskers