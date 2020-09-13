Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Quebec reports 279 new cases as infection rate continues to climb

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus: Legault says Quebec could see second wave if COVID-19 case trend continues
Coronavirus: Legault says Quebec could see second wave if COVID-19 case trend continues

Quebec is reporting 279 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to 64,986 cases since the pandemic began.

The province says one additional death attributed to the novel coronavirus was also recorded in the past 24 hours.

The total number of deaths in Quebec since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,780, however, because health officials say they mistakenly attributed a previous death to the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said in a tweet that increases in COVID-19 cases have been reported across the province and that the situation is “under control yet concerning.”

Trending Stories

Authorities say hospitalizations went down by one case today, for a total of 124.

Of those, 19 people were in intensive care — an increase of three from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

–with files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

Police in Quebec to start handing out fines to anti-maskers
Police in Quebec to start handing out fines to anti-maskers
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19maskChristian DubeQuebec casesMontreal cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers