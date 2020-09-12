Newfoundland and Labrador reports 1 confirmed, 1 presumptive coronavirus case

Send this page to someone via email

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting a newly confirmed case of COVID-19, as well as one presumptive case.

The confirmed case is a man in his 40s from central Newfoundland who returned to the island following a visit to Alberta, where he was asymptomatic.

He has been self-isolating since arriving home, and contact tracing is underway.

The presumptive case involves a contractor from New Brunswick who had travelled to the Iron Ore Company of Canada mine in Labrador City.

Staff at the mine used screening protocols, which will be followed up by testing through the provincial Public Health laboratory.

Health officials say the contractor is self-isolating and has been following Public Health guidelines.

With the new confirmed case, Newfoundland and Labrador had two active cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.

