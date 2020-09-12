Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador reports 1 confirmed, 1 presumptive coronavirus case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2020 2:12 pm
Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor explains what officials will watch for during back-to-school period
WATCH ABOVE: Canada’s top doctor explains what officials will watch for during back-to-school period

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting a newly confirmed case of COVID-19, as well as one presumptive case.

The confirmed case is a man in his 40s from central Newfoundland who returned to the island following a visit to Alberta, where he was asymptomatic.

He has been self-isolating since arriving home, and contact tracing is underway.

Read more: No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday

The presumptive case involves a contractor from New Brunswick who had travelled to the Iron Ore Company of Canada mine in Labrador City.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Staff at the mine used screening protocols, which will be followed up by testing through the provincial Public Health laboratory.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials say the contractor is self-isolating and has been following Public Health guidelines.

With the new confirmed case, Newfoundland and Labrador had two active cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor says next two weeks are critical to understand back-to-school impact
Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor says next two weeks are critical to understand back-to-school impact
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesNewfoundland and Labrador
Flyers
More weekly flyers