New Brunswick’s Green party promises to replace Lameque-Shippagan Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

FREDERICTON – The leader of New Brunswick’s Green party says the bridge that links Lameque and Miscou islands with the Acadian Peninsula will be replaced if the Greens are elected to govern on Monday.

David Coon issued a statement Saturday as he and the other three party leaders took their campaigns across the province with less than two days left before voting day.

As the 28-day election race drew to a close, Coon said a new bridge would be built no later than 2022.

Read more: All our New Brunswick election 2020 coverage

The two islands are cut off from the mainland whenever the Lameque-Shippagan Bridge closes, which was the case during the most recent ice storm in the region, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“A Green government won’t play politics with infrastructure projects whose timelines are based on public safety standards,” Coon said in a statement. “Safety must transcend any political or partisan considerations.”

The Green leader said the bridge is a vital link for more than 10,000 people, including those who work in the health sector and the fishing, peat and berry industries.

2:00 Residents hope to see focus on Northern New Brunswick in 2020 election Residents hope to see focus on Northern New Brunswick in 2020 election

Coon was expected to campaign Saturday with P.E.I. Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker and Jo-Ann Roberts, interim leader of the Green Party of Canada. They were scheduled to meet voters in Fredericton, Sackville, Memramcook, Moncton and Shediac.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs was in northern New Brunswick, where he was to travel from Bathurst to six other communities before ending the day on the province’s east coast at Bouctouche. The premier was expected to campaign in Bouctouche and Quispamsis on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers was expected to campaign in Hartland before moving on to Bath, Grand Falls and Edmundston. His tour schedule for Sunday includes Kedgwick, Restigouche Petit Rocher, Bathurst and Neguac.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin planned to campaign in his riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake, where he had scheduled stops in Minto and Chipman.

NDP Leader Mackenzie Thomason was expected to campaign in Fredericton, Moncton, Dieppe and Saint John.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2020.