Firefighters respond to blaze at home on Enoch Cree Nation

Firefighters were called to a significant house fire on the Enoch Cree Nation west of Edmonton late Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., two fire trucks could be seen arriving at the blaze along Highway 627 between Range Roads 261 and 262.

Video captured by the Global One News helicopter showed the home’s roof and the entire structure itself collapsing. Soon after, the home already appeared to be gutted by the flames aside from some walls.

Westbound traffic on Highway 627 was being rerouted onto Winterburn Road while crews responded to the fire.

More to come…

