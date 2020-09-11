Menu

Comments

Canada

Firefighters respond to blaze at home on Enoch Cree Nation

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Fire consumes home on Enoch Cree First Nation west of Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: Fire consumed a home on the Enoch Cree First Nation, near Highway 627 across the road from the Edmonton Corn Maze, on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a significant house fire on the Enoch Cree Nation west of Edmonton late Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., two fire trucks could be seen arriving at the blaze along Highway 627 between Range Roads 261 and 262.

READ MORE: Fire crews battle overnight blaze in south Edmonton

Video captured by the Global One News helicopter showed the home’s roof and the entire structure itself collapsing. Soon after, the home already appeared to be gutted by the flames aside from some walls.

Westbound traffic on Highway 627 was being rerouted onto Winterburn Road while crews responded to the fire.

More to come…

 

 

