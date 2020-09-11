Menu

Comments

News

Cyclist dies after being hit by vehicle near Grande Point

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 7:54 pm
Mounties say a cyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 59 near Grande Point.
A woman riding a bike near Grande Pointe was killed Thursday after being stuck by a vehicle, RCMP say.

Mounties say they responded to the collision along Highway 59 around 6:00 p.m.

Both the woman and the vehicle were travelling north when the incident happened.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating hit-and-run that killed cyclist

The victim, a 57-year-old woman from southern Manitoba, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Officers say he’s a 23-year-old man from the RM of Grey.

An investigation is ongoing, however alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

