Cyclist dies after being hit by vehicle near Grande Point

A woman riding a bike near Grande Pointe was killed Thursday after being stuck by a vehicle, RCMP say.
Mounties say they responded to the collision along Highway 59 around 6:00 p.m.
Both the woman and the vehicle were travelling north when the incident happened.
The victim, a 57-year-old woman from southern Manitoba, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
Trending Stories
Officers say he’s a 23-year-old man from the RM of Grey.
An investigation is ongoing, however alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.
First Manitoba COVID-19 case in a school
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments