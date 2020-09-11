Coronavirus: Interior Health warning of possible COVID-19 exposure at hotel in downtown Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health is warning of a potential coronavirus exposure following a private party at a hotel in downtown Kelowna during the Labour Day weekend.

According to the health agency, a number of people gathered in a common area or on a balcony at Hotel Zed on Abbott Street during the early hours of Monday, Sept. 7.

Interior Health says the people may have been exposed to COVID-19, adding the party is reported to have taken place between midnight and 3:30 a.m.

“Interior Health is working closely with the Hotel Zed, but individuals who attended this party may not have been registered guests,” said the health agency.

“Public health officials are asking people who attended this party to self-monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.”

Interior Health said contact tracing is underway and, where possible, it is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.

“This potential exposure is a reminder of how important it is to keep gatherings small and to people you know as we head into the fall,” said Interior Health.

It added that people seeking a test should call their primary care provider or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.

Interior Health says testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

It also said other milder symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

Information on public exposures to COVID-19 within the Interior Health region is available here.

