Kingston area United Way announces $2.9M goal for fall fundraising campaign

The Kingston area United Way has kicked off its annual fall fundraising campaign, and the goal is much lower than in previous years because the pandemic has impacted several fundraising efforts.

The virtual kick-off took place Friday morning.

“It’s not the same,” said Bhavana Varma, president and CEO of the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

“I miss those 500 people rushing in the door at 7:30 in the morning.”

The Local Love in Action campaign will provide funding through the United Way to its 42 member agencies. This year’s campaign chair, Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely, had the honours when it came to announcing the 2020 goal. She did so with the help from several area youngsters.

“I’m calling on all our children to get ready to help announce our goal by getting ready to hold up their numbers in their respective homes,” McNeely said.

After a brief pause, the nine children revealed the number. McNeely followed up by repeating the amount: “The goal is $2.9 million.”

Varma hopes the goal is achievable.

“$2.9 million does require a lot of people to come forward and donate if that can,” Varma said. “We’ve been pleasantly surprised and touched by the support we’ve been getting — people have been generous so far.

“In fact, we’re starting our campaign with 40 per cent of the revenue in the door already.”

McNeely says the need is there, but these are certainly different times.

“The goal is an ambitious one considering that we are losing a large source of contributions from many events that we are not able to run due to social distancing restrictions as well as the economic impact that COVID-19 has had on our community.”

Varma says the events of recent months have meant the United Way and its agencies have been busier then ever.

“Just in the first four months of the pandemic we’ve served over 42,000 people. Meals, food, just access to counselling, mental health services — shelter, that’s where the need is great.”

And showing local love will help lessen that need.

Last year, more than 59,000 people were helped locally in the KFL&A region. The 12-week campaign wraps up on Nov. 26, 2020. For more information and updates visit unitedwaykfla.ca