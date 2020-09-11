Flight to Regina had confirmed coronavirus case: SHA

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says COVID-19 was likely exposed to a flight that arrived at the Regina International Airport.

The health authority says an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the airport on Sept. 6 when they were likely infectious.

The COVID-19-positive person deplaned at the airport at 9:30 p.m., collected their luggage, and left the airport at 10 p.m., says the SHA.

The person was on Air Canada flight 7947 arriving from Toronto.

Public health officials advises individuals who were at this location during the specified time to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call the health line at 811 to arrange for testing.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina International Airport seeks financial help from Ottawa amid coronavirus pandemic

Those without symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days, the SHA said, adding that people may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the novel coronavirus.

1:08 State of the Regina Airport amid coronavirus pandemic State of the Regina Airport amid coronavirus pandemic

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.