Crime

Toronto police seek 2 suspects in downtown stabbing that left victim seriously injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police released these images of two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in the area of O'Keefe Lane and Shuter Street on Aug. 28.
Police released these images of two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in the area of O'Keefe Lane and Shuter Street on Aug. 28. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have released images of two suspects officers say are wanted after a stabbing last month left a 25-year-old victim seriously injured.

Police said the incident occurred on Aug. 28 around 11:30 p.m. in the area of O’Keefe Lane and Shuter Street in the city’s downtown core.

Officers said three men were involved in a physical altercation before two of the men began attacking the victim with a weapon, leaving him with serious injuries.

Man dead after shooting at west-end Toronto shopping centre parking lot, police say

Police described one of the suspects as a man in his early 20s who was wearing a black baseball hat, a blue sweatshirt with lightning bolts, torn blue jeans and black shoes.

The other suspect was described as a man in his early 20s who was wearing a black baseball cap, red polo shirt, black jeans, and beige Gucci shoes.

The suspects were reportedly last seen on foot heading southbound on O’Keefe Lane to Shuter Street.

Investigators said they’re looking to speak to “several females” who were in the area at the time who likely witnessed the stabbing.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the images or has information on the stabbing is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

