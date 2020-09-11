London police Looking for missing woman Lucile DaSilva

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 71-year-old London woman after she was reported missing Friday morning.

Lucile DaSilva was last seen Friday morning at approximately 10:50 a.m., in the area of Bridle Path and Country Lane.

She is described as approximately five feet six inches tall, 150 pounds, with grey hair and was last seen wearing a beige jacket and blue jeans.

Family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

