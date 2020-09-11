Menu

Canada

London police Looking for missing woman Lucile DaSilva

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 71-year-old London woman after she was reported missing Friday morning.

Lucile DaSilva was last seen Friday morning at approximately 10:50 a.m., in the area of Bridle Path and Country Lane.

London police look for suspects in Marconi Boulevard robbery and assault case

She is described as approximately five feet six inches tall, 150 pounds, with grey hair and was last seen wearing a beige jacket and blue jeans.

Family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

