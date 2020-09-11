London police look for suspects in Marconi Boulevard robbery and assault case

Send this page to someone via email

London police are looking for two suspects involved in a robbery earlier this week.

Police say a male and female victim left an establishment on the 600-block of York Street with three men around 1 a.m. Wednesday and got into a burgundy Dodge Caravan.

Around 3 a.m., police say the van entered a parking lot on Marconi Boulevard, where the two victims were let out of the vehicle and then robbed.

Police say when the male victim got out of the van, he was pushed to the ground and assaulted multiple times by three men and robbed of cash, his cellular phone, and other property.

The female victim was also robbed of her purse, cash, and a cellular phone.

The three men then fled the area, and police were contacted.

Upon arrival on Marconi Boulevard, officers say the male victim was unconscious in the parking lot.

Paramedic Services took the victim to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police located and arrested a 27-year old London man later that day and charged him with two counts of robbery.

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on Dec. 3, 2020.

Police are still looking for the two other suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).