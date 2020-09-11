Cyclist in ‘serious’ condition following hit-and-run in Tiny Township, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they’re investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a cyclist in Tiny Township, Ont., Thursday night.

Officers were called to the scene at the northbound lane of Simcoe County Road 6, just north of Wyevale, after a motorist found the cyclist injured.

The cyclist, a 44-year-old Wasaga Beach, Ont., man, was triaged at the scene and sent to Georgian Bay General Hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Police say an investigation indicates the cyclist was travelling north and was hit from behind by a vehicle that’s believed to be a blue 2019-2021 Nissan Infiniti QX60.

Officers say the suspect vehicle may have damage on its passenger side front headlights, its outside rearview mirror and its exterior body trim parts.

Anyone with information or dashcam video of the incidents is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

