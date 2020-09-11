6 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, all in Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed six new coronavirus cases in the region on Thursday, all of which involve Barrie, Ont., residents who are between the ages of 18 and 34.

The new cases in the region bring the local total case count to 748, including 37 deaths.

The source of infection for all of the new cases is under investigation.

Of all the health unit’s 748 cases, 89 per cent — or 669 — have recovered, while two remain in hospital. About 20 per cent of all cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 21 COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe County and Muskoka — three of which are ongoing at long-term care homes in Barrie and Bracebridge, as well as at a workplace in Muskoka.

Other regional outbreaks that have ended include 10 long-term care homes in the region, three workplaces, four retirement homes and one group home.

On Friday, Ontario reported 213 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 44,068, including 2,813 deaths.

Friday’s case count is the largest daily increase since June 29, when 257 cases were recorded, however, the province also completed the largest number of tests within a day in over a month.