Health

Alberta’s top doctor to provide COVID-19 update Friday afternoon

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 2:04 pm
Hinshaw urges parents to have conversations with kids about COVID-19
WATCH (Sept. 10): In response to images showing a lack of social distancing in schools, Alberta’s top doctor is urging parents to have conversation with children about the risks of COVID-19.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation Friday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed in this post.

Read more: Man in his 20s among 5 new Alberta COVID-19 deaths, 113 new cases reported Thursday

On Thursday, the province recorded 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus and five new deaths, including a man in his 20s from the Edmonton zone — the second time an Albertan in their 20s has died from the disease.

As of Thursday, there were 1,494 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, a number that Hinshaw addressed as “still a concerning total” despite being lower than the day before.

Read more: Province to start offering flu vaccine to vulnerable Albertans by Oct. 13

As testing continues across the province, Hinshaw announced Thursday a new way Albertans can receive their test results — via a text message.

Alberta parents and students to be notified of COVID-19 cases in schools by letter or phone: Hinshaw

The new model allows any Albertans who have been tested, or the parent or guardian of a child that has been tested, to receive an alert on their phones as soon as the result becomes available.

Hinshaw noted that effective immediately, residents who get tested at an Alberta Health Services testing facility will have the ability to choose how they receive their results when they book their appointment.

“Albertans will be able to select their choice of notification options when they book their appointment through Alberta Health Services,” Hinshaw said.

