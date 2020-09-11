Coronavirus: No new cases, 2 resolved cases in Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

Friday marked the third day in a row, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The overall case total remains at 229. The health unit did report two more resolved cases — one each in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County — to increase the total to 207 or approximately 90 per cent. The health unit notes its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, there remain 179 cases, of which 159 are now resolved. One case is currently active. To date, 11 cases in the municipality required hospitalized care.

In Northumberland County, which reported its first COVID-19 death on Tuesday, 33 of the 35 cases are resolved. One case is currently active and three required hospitalized care (up from two reported on Wednesday).

All 15 cases in Haliburton County have been resolved. One of the cases required hospital care.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

10 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (down from 11 reported on Wednesday)

None in both Northumberland County and Haliburton County (unchanged since Wednesday).

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 33 residents — one in Northumberland County on Tuesday and the other 32 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the 32 deaths were associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

