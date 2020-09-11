Household debt ratio drops to 158% of disposable income, down from 175%

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s household debt ratio registered a significant decline between April and June, as the government rolled out extensive income-support measures linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The agency said household credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income dropped to a seasonally adjusted 158 per cent, down from 175 per cent in the previous quarter.

In other words, the average Canadian now owes $1.58 per dollar of disposable income, a meaningful decrease for a number that’s been hovering above $1.75 since the start of 2016.

Canadians also rushed to build up their savings as the pandemic shut down parts of the economy, the data shows.

The household saving rate shot up to a seasonally adjusted 28 per cent from less than eight per cent in the first three months of 2020 and less than four per cent in the last quarter of 2019.

Government transfers more than offset a reduction in employees’ compensation, boosting household disposable income by nearly 11 per cent. A decline in household spending of nearly 14 per cent also contributed to the savings spike.

