Canada

Air quality advisory extended again for Metro Vancouver again due to U.S. wildfire smoke

By John Copsey Global News
Smoke is expected to linger in Metro Vancouver into the day on Friday.
Smoke is expected to linger in Metro Vancouver into the day on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Metro Vancouver as of late Thursday night is continuing the fine particulate matter advisory due to wildfire smoke from outside the region, but cancelling the ground-level ozone advisory.

The regional district says air quality is good Friday morning, but wildfire smoke from fires in Washington and Oregon may intermittently impact the region throughout today and tomorrow.

Read more: Air quality advisory expanded for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Smoke concentrations may vary across the region, as winds and temperatures change and wildfire behaviour changes.

Fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less. PM2.5 can easily penetrate indoors because of its small size.

People with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections such as COVID-19 are advised postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity until the advisory is lifted, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable.

Read more: Smoke from Washington State wildfire blankets parts of Vancouver Island, B.C. Interior

Exposure to PM2.5 is particularly concerning for people with underlying conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and/or diabetes, individuals with respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women and infants, children, and older adults. Individuals who are socially marginalized may also be at elevated risk.

As the metro Vancouver region continues to experience warm temperatures, it’s also important to stay cool and hydrated. Indoor spaces with HEPA air cleaner filtration and air conditioning may offer relief from both heat and air pollution, but physical distancing guidelines for COVID-19 should still be observed.

Read more: Smoky skies bulletin extended for B.C.’s Southern Interior

For more information on current air quality, visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

