Crime

Mobile alcohol and drug testing unit unveiled in Saskatoon

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 7:59 pm
The new vehicle will allow SPS officers to test more efficiently.
The new vehicle will allow SPS officers to test more efficiently. Slavo Kutas / Global News

Drunk driving deaths have gone down in Saskatoon over the past decade, but the Saskatoon Police Service said hundreds of impaired drivers are still caught each month.

Read more: Impaired driving is up while Saskatchewan locked down, according to SGI

A new mobile alcohol and drug testing unit was unveiled Thursday. It will be used in the city, and SPS hopes it will reduce and prevent impaired driving.

Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper said officers require special training to test for drugs and alcohol, and tests are most efficient when they can stay on the scene for as long as possible.

“Our suspected impaired driver will be tested on site,” Cooper explained.

“Release documents will be provided at the scene to a sober driver or sober caregiver right from the scene of the checkpoint.”

Read more: 23-year-old pedestrian killed by impaired driver: Kamsack RCMP

The vehicle is equipped with a breathalyzer and a device that tests for THC and cocaine — equipment which was previously only available at police stations in the city.

There were 21 impaired driving-related deaths and 332 injuries in Saskatoon in 2019.

The new mobile unit will also be used to educate the public at different community events.

