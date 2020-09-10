Ottawa’s daily coronavirus case numbers dip following early week spike

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 12 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a relative drop from the higher case numbers seen at the start of the week.

There have now been 3,163 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic.

The number of active cases rose by one to 226 on Thursday, but there were no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Ottawa.

There are currently 12 people in hospital with COVID-19, one of whom is in intensive care.

Thursday’s daily coronavirus report follows increases of 25 cases on Monday, 36 cases on Tuesday and 17 cases on Wednesday.

There are currently 15 coronavirus outbreaks at Ottawa institutions such as long-term care homes, childcare centres, shelters and retirement homes.

One new coronavirus outbreak was declared at an Andrew Fleck Children’s Services location, the second ongoing outbreak at one of the company’s daycare centres in Ottawa.

