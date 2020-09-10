Cherry Brook Zoo reports break-in amid animal relocation process

Send this page to someone via email

Cherry Brook Zoo says that on Sept. 2, people had entered their now closed facility in Saint John, and filmed the lions.

The executive director of the zoo, Martha McDevitt, says the last time they updated the public on the animals, and where they were going, was in July.

“We had recently been made aware of a video showing people breaking in and it seemed like they didn’t know animals were still on site,” McDevitt told Global News.

She said it is now necessary to remind people that the zoo still has a number of species in their care, and two of them are dangerous animals.

The remaining animals in the zoo’s care are Bennet’s wallabies, Burmese python, African lions, Siberian Tigers, and Nilgai.

The zoo said its staff has been working to relocate its animals since the announcement of its closure in April 2020.

“The zoo has been successful at rehoming and relocating 50 individual animals (31 species),” the zoo said in a statement released on Thursday.

“Given the circumstances beyond our control including permits, proper housing, border crossing, and delays due to COVID-19 we continue to house a few animals,” it added.

Anyone who has information on the people who broke into the property are being asked, by the zoo, to contact the police.

Global News has reached out to Saint John Police, but did not receive a response by time of publication.