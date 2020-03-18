Stuck inside? Saint John zoo to provide ‘Virtual Field Trip’ during coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Cherry Brook Zoo in Saint John is bringing its animals to people stuck inside their homes using Facebook.

Starting Monday, the zoo said it will be providing a “Virtual Field Trip” for people who have been self-isolating in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Every weekday at 10:30 a.m., people will be able tune in to their Facebook page “for an educational and fun video about our animals.”

“Each week we will feature a different animal from here at our zoo,” the zoo said in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

According to the zoo, education videos will be featured Monday through Thursday.

“Fridays will be our creative day – you will get to see the animal you’ve been learning about all week create a painting!”

These paintings will then go on sale in a Facebook silent auction to support the care of our animals, said the zoo.

“We are unable to be open to the public during this time, but our animals still need our care.”