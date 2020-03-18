Menu

Canada

Stuck inside? Saint John zoo to provide ‘Virtual Field Trip’ during coronavirus crisis

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 6:51 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 6:52 pm
Every weekday at 10:30 a.m., people will be able tune in to their Facebook page "for an educational and fun video about our animals.".
Cherry Brook Zoo in Saint John is bringing its animals to people stuck inside their homes using Facebook.

Starting Monday, the zoo said it will be providing a “Virtual Field Trip” for people who have been self-isolating in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: New Brunswick identifies 3 new presumptive coronavirus cases, bringing total to 11

Every weekday at 10:30 a.m., people will be able tune in to their Facebook page “for an educational and fun video about our animals.”

“Each week we will feature a different animal from here at our zoo,” the zoo said in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick authorizes physicians to see patients virtually amid virus spread

According to the zoo, education videos will be featured Monday through Thursday.

READ MORE: Child identified as eighth case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick

“Fridays will be our creative day – you will get to see the animal you’ve been learning about all week create a painting!”

These paintings will then go on sale in a Facebook silent auction to support the care of our animals, said the zoo.

“We are unable to be open to the public during this time, but our animals still need our care.”

