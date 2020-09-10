Harvest progressing rapidly in Saskatchewan as some areas hit hard by frost

Send this page to someone via email

Harvest is progressing rapidly across the province, says Saskatchewan Agriculture, however some crops were damaged after a hard frost hit most regions.

Sask Ag said Thursday in its weekly crop report that most of the province received a hard frost earlier this week, damaging later-seeded and immature crops. Farmers are still assessing the damage to determine the impact on the crop.

Other damage in the past week was caused by strong winds and lack of moisture, according to the crop report.

Sask Ag reported 43 per cent of the crop is now in the bin, ahead of the five-year average of 35 per cent for this time of year.

Another 29 per cent of the crop is swathed or ready to straight-cut.

The harvest is furthest along in the southwest, with 71 per cent combined. The southeast region is at 59 per cent, the west-central 38 per cent, the east-central 29 per cent, the northeast 17 per cent and the northwest seven per cent.

Sask Ag said there are indications that the heat the province experienced a few weeks ago caused more damage in some crops than first anticipated.

The current estimated average crop yields are 45 bushels per acre for hard red spring wheat, 38 bushels per acre for durum, 67 bushels per acre for barley, 35 bushels per acre for canola, 39 bushels per acre for field peas and 1,548 pounds per acre for lentils, Sask Ag said.

While some parts of the province received rain during the reporting period, Sask Ag said topsoil moisture conditions continue to deteriorate.

The report said the seeding of winter cereals will be minimal this fall in some areas due to the dry conditions.

Cropland topsoil moisture is currently rated two per cent surplus, 34 per cent adequate, 41 per cent short and 23 per cent very short.

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture are rated one per cent surplus, 23 per cent adequate, 42 per cent short and 34 per cent very short.