Saskatchewan crops destroyed due to hail, heat hurts chances at regrowth: CCHA

Hail storms this summer have destroyed crops in Saskatchewan, according to the Canadian Crop and Hail Association (CCHA).

The damage is expected to be on par with last year, according to the CCHA, when Saskatchewan saw around 10,000 claims and $134 million in losses of crops.

Hail caused this damage, according to the CCHA.

“Some places where it’s really extreme you’ll have crops that are four feet high … then they’re down to four inches,” said CCHA president Rick Omelchenko.

He added the “extreme heat” in the province right now is making it harder for crops to regrow.

“When you get into the 30 degree (Celsius) weather, when plants are damaged … they just start to dry up,” he explained.

Crops don’t have the time or moisture to recover, he said.

The CCHA said it won’t know the full extent of the damage until the harvest is over.

