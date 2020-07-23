Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan crops advancing quickly, harvest to begin in the coming weeks

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 4:19 pm
How this summer’s weather is affecting crops in Saskatchewan
WATCH: After two growing seasons of poor weather, Saskatchewan's farmers have had big hopes heading into this growing season. Crop extension specialist Mike brown joins us to bring everyone up to speed on whats happening so far this year in the fields.

Crops across the province remain in good condition thanks to recent rain and warm weather, says Saskatchewan Agriculture.

According to the crop report, 89 per cent of fall cereals, 77 per cent of spring cereals, 74 per cent of oil seeds and 84 per cent of pulse crops are at their normal stages of development for this time of year.

With hot temperatures forecast to stay around, many crops are expected to quickly catch up, says Sask Ag.

Read more: Environment Canada issues heat warnings for Saskatchewan

“Some crops in southern areas are beginning to dry-down and local producers expect harvest operations to begin in the coming weeks,” reads the crop report for July 14 to July 20.

Story continues below advertisement

Many areas in the province received at least half an inch of rain, with the Kuroki area in the east central region receiving the most rainfall with 51 mm.

Trending Stories

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as four per cent surplus, 84 per cent adequate, 11 per cent short and one per cent very short.

Hay and pasture topsoil moisture is rated as three per cent surplus, 74 per cent adequate, 18 per cent short and five per cent very short.

Haying also continues across the province, and in between rain showers. However, high humidty levels and rain have prevented the dry-down of many hay crops says Sask Ag.

Read more: Rain, hail damage crops in Saskatchewan

Livestock producers now have 22 per cent of the hay crop cut, and 20 per cent baled or put into silage. Hay quality is rated 10 per cent excellent, 65 per cent good, 18 per cent fair and seven per cent poor.

Hay yields are below average for the year, and many producers are unsure if a second cut is possible, Sask Ag says.

Windy, dry conditions hit Saskatchewan
Windy, dry conditions hit Saskatchewan
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FarmersSaskatchewan AgricultureSask AgCrop ReportSaskatchewan crop reportSaskatchewan CropsProducerscrop report July 14 to July 20
Flyers
More weekly flyers