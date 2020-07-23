Saskatchewan crops advancing quickly, harvest to begin in the coming weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Crops across the province remain in good condition thanks to recent rain and warm weather, says Saskatchewan Agriculture.

According to the crop report, 89 per cent of fall cereals, 77 per cent of spring cereals, 74 per cent of oil seeds and 84 per cent of pulse crops are at their normal stages of development for this time of year.

With hot temperatures forecast to stay around, many crops are expected to quickly catch up, says Sask Ag.

Read more: Environment Canada issues heat warnings for Saskatchewan

“Some crops in southern areas are beginning to dry-down and local producers expect harvest operations to begin in the coming weeks,” reads the crop report for July 14 to July 20.

Story continues below advertisement

Many areas in the province received at least half an inch of rain, with the Kuroki area in the east central region receiving the most rainfall with 51 mm.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as four per cent surplus, 84 per cent adequate, 11 per cent short and one per cent very short.

Hay and pasture topsoil moisture is rated as three per cent surplus, 74 per cent adequate, 18 per cent short and five per cent very short.

Haying also continues across the province, and in between rain showers. However, high humidty levels and rain have prevented the dry-down of many hay crops says Sask Ag.

Livestock producers now have 22 per cent of the hay crop cut, and 20 per cent baled or put into silage. Hay quality is rated 10 per cent excellent, 65 per cent good, 18 per cent fair and seven per cent poor.

Hay yields are below average for the year, and many producers are unsure if a second cut is possible, Sask Ag says.

1:56 Windy, dry conditions hit Saskatchewan Windy, dry conditions hit Saskatchewan