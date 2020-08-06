Harvest begins in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Some Saskatchewan farmers have begun harvesting their crops, as others are getting ready to harvest in the coming weeks, says Saskatchewan Agriculture.

In its weekly crop report, Sask Ag said some producers are in the stage of drying their pulse crops.

Continued warm weather has helped crops progress throughout the province, says Sask Ag, with most farmers estimating their crops are at their normal stage of development.

In the last week, Saskatchewan received minimal rain, which is needed for much of the province’s cereals and pulses as the crops are in the seed filling stages.

According to the crop report, the Yorkton area received the most rainfall this week with 26 mm. The St. Walburg area has received the most rain in the province since April 1 with 418 mm.

Dry conditions have resulted in a reduction in provincial topsoil moisture.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated at 57 per cent adequate, 33 per cent short and 10 per cent very short, according to the crop report.

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as one per cent surplus, 44 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and 19 per cent very short.

Warm and dry conditions have also led to reduced pasture growth in many areas, says Sask Ag.

According to the crop report, pasture conditions are rated as three per cent excellent, 34 per cent good, 39 per cent fair, 17 per cent poor and seven per cent very poor. The majority of pastures in the west-central and northern regions are rated as in fair-to-good condition.

The majority of this week’s crop damage was a result of heat and dry conditions along with wind.

Many parts of the province had high daytime and nighttime temperatures. Sask Ag says farmers have reported heat blasting in canola and rapid progression through flowering and ripening stages.

Across the province, farmers continue to hay and haul grain as they get ready for harvest.

