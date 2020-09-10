To self-isolate or not? Confusion over need for 14-day COVID-19 quarantine

Send this page to someone via email

Confusion abounds in Quebec over the need for self-isolation after four government ministers and the mayor of Montreal took different approaches following exposure to the coronavirus last week.

Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent tested positive a few days after a press conference last week that involved several local mayors and MNAs.

Transport Minister François Bonnardel, Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and Chantal Rouleau, the junior transport minister, all announced they tested negative for COVID-19. So did MNA Ian Lafreniere. But they all said they would continue isolating until Sept. 16 — 14 days after exposure.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante met with Rouleau a few days after the press conference with Parent. She also tested negative and announced that she was no longer self-isolating. A spokesman for Plante said Dr. Horacio Arruda had said publicly there was no need for Plante to self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

But even the provincial government admits it sends mixed messages to the public.

“There has been a bit of confusion because I think we have been overly prudent as opposed to be not enough prudent,” said Health Minister Christian Dubé.

2:30 Coronavirus: Montreal public health urges citizens to exercise more caution in private gatherings Coronavirus: Montreal public health urges citizens to exercise more caution in private gatherings

Public health requires self-isolation in several instances:

When returning from outside Canada, federal law requires individuals quarantine for 14 days.

When you live or are intimate with someone COVID-19-positive.

After close contact with someone positive, speaking for more than 15 minutes, less than two metres apart.

If you have flu-like symptoms, but a negative test, you must isolate until symptoms disappear for 24 hours.

Montreal’s public health department makes isolation decisions on a case-by-case basis. Experts there say they will decide who needs to self-isolate and what constitutes close contact.

Story continues below advertisement

“That is our job — we don’t want people to self-isolate if they don’t need to,” said Dr. Sarah-Amelie Mercure, an infectious disease specialist with public health.

“It’s a lot to ask someone to self-isolate for 14 days, so we only ask people that we consider who are at higher risk.”

It’s been confusing for parents as children returned to school. If a child is exposed, it doesn’t mean the whole family needs to isolate.

“Let’s say your five-year-old was exposed to a classmate in school. Your five-year-old would stay home but the rest of the family would continue with their regular life, unless someone has symptoms, of course,” said Dr. Caroline Quach, an infectious disease specialist at Ste. Justine Hospital.