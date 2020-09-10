Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ford says he wants to see Ontario doctors work on weekends to clear surgery backlog

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2020 2:00 pm
Coronavirus: Doug Ford labels Ottawa, Toronto, Brampton COVID-19 ‘hot spots’ amid uptick in cases
Amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday called Ottawa, Toronto and Brampton, Ont. the three "hot spots," in his view, for outbreaks of the novel coronavirus. Dr. David Williams, the province's chief medical officer of health, also warned people to not attend large social gatherings.

Ontario’s premier says he’d like to see the province’s doctors begin working on weekends in order to clear a massive backlog of surgeries postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doug Ford estimates about 180,000 procedures were postponed after lockdown measures went into effect in March in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Read more: Ontario government to provide almost $15M to expand access to mental health, addiction services

Earlier this month, modelling research published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal estimated Ontario’s surgery backlog would take at least a year and a half to clear.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ford says the Ministry of Health is looking into ways to address the waiting list, including asking surgeons to work on Saturdays and Sundays.

Trending Stories

Read more: Premier Doug Ford cautions against sending kids out for Halloween as COVID-19 cases rise

Story continues below advertisement

He says the government has funding available to address the issue, but did not disclose how much money has been set aside.

The ministry did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Doug Ford says Ontario mayors should tighten restrictions if needed
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOntario Premier Doug FordDoug Ford GovernmentOntario Goverment
Flyers
More weekly flyers