15 new cases of coronavirus identified, 2 removed from official Manitoba list

Manitoba health officials say 15 new probable and confirmed cases were identified Thursday, with two being removed from the list.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Health Minister Cameron Friesen said there were also two potential COVID-19 exposures, including one at Lilac Resort and one on an Air Canada flight.

Public health officials are advising of two potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred:

• Sept. 1 to 3 at Lilac Resort (Trans-Canada Highway, Ste. Anne); and

• Sept. 5, Air Canada flight AC 295 departing from Winnipeg to Vancouver (rows 19 to 25). — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) September 10, 2020

The conference comes one day after a student at Churchill High School in Winnipeg was found to be positive for COVID-19, the first in the province.

Students returned to school this week.

