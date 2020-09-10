Clarington man charged with drug-impaired driving following crash on Hwy. 7 near Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Clarington, Ont., man faces an impaired charge following a crash on Highway 7 east of Peterborough early Thursday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 1:30 a.m., officers located a vehicle in the eastbound ditch of the highway in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

OPP determined the uninjured driver was under the influence of drugs.

Brent Moores, 38, of Clarington, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 18.

