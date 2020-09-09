Impaired driving charges laid over long weekend in Peterborough County

Peterborough County OPP issued two impaired driving charges over the long weekend.
The first incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Friday when officers responded to a driving complaint at a trailer park on Skyline Road in Selwyn Township.
Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
Michael Winter, 33, of Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., was charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration (80-plus).
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 12.
On Sunday, officers stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, east of Peterborough.
Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
Michael Cameron, 28, of St. Catharine’s, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and racing a motor vehicle — excessive speed.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 17.
