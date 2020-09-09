Menu

Crime

Impaired driving charges laid over long weekend in Peterborough County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 10:30 am
Peterborough County OPP laid two impaired driving charges over the long weekend.
Peterborough County OPP laid two impaired driving charges over the Labour Day weekend. The Canadian Press

Peterborough County OPP issued two impaired driving charges over the long weekend.

The first incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Friday when officers responded to a driving complaint at a trailer park on Skyline Road in Selwyn Township.

Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Read more: Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving following crash in Cavan-Monaghan Township

Michael Winter, 33, of Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., was charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 12.

On Sunday, officers stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, east of Peterborough.

Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Michael Cameron, 28, of St. Catharine’s, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and racing a motor vehicle — excessive speed.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 17.

