Canada

New Brunswick leaders prepare for final debate of election campaign

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2020 10:02 am
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers and New Brunswick PC Leader Blaine Higgs are the two men most likely to form government after the Sept. 14 election.
New Brunswick party leaders are preparing for another debate as they head into the final stretch of the provincial election campaign.

The four leaders whose parties have members in the legislature will take part in a virtual round table on CTV this evening.

Read more: Health care and education big issues as N.B. leaders take part in debate

The leaders clashed on health care, education, and economic development during a leaders forum last night on CBC.

While many of the leaders said more doctors must be recruited, Premier Blaine Higgs said COVID has shown the province also needs to be innovative in the way it delivers health services.

Liberal party leader Kevin Vickers accused Higgs of having a secret plan to cut health services.

Story continues below advertisement

Monday’s election is the first in the country since the start of the pandemic.

(The Canadian Press)

© 2020 The Canadian Press
