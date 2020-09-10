Police continue investigation into child’s death in West Perth

Send this page to someone via email

OPP in West Perth say they’re continuing to investigate the death of a toddler earlier this week.

Officers responded to a rural property on Line 32 in West Perth shortly before 6 p.m on Monday, and found a four-year-old child had been struck by a piece of farm equipment and pronounced dead.

Read more: Infant killed in farm accident in West Perth

Police issued an update on Thursday, noting that a post mortem examination has been completed and the investigation by the Huron County Major Crime Unit and the Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team is ongoing.

The Ministry of Labour has also been notified to assist with the investigation.

Police say they’ll provide further updates if they become available.

Story continues below advertisement