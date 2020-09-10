Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police continue investigation into child’s death in West Perth

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted September 10, 2020 9:08 am
OPP/Twitter

OPP in West Perth say they’re continuing to investigate the death of a toddler earlier this week.

Officers responded to a rural property on Line 32 in West Perth shortly before 6 p.m on Monday, and found a four-year-old child had been struck by a piece of farm equipment and pronounced dead.

Read more: Infant killed in farm accident in West Perth

Police issued an update on Thursday, noting that a post mortem examination has been completed and the investigation by the Huron County Major Crime Unit and the Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team is ongoing.

Trending Stories

The Ministry of Labour has also been notified to assist with the investigation.

Police say they’ll provide further updates if they become available.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Perth CountyChild Deathperth county oppFarm Accidentwest perthChild DeadFatal Farm Accident
Flyers
More weekly flyers