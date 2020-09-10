Additional child pornography charges laid against London teacher

Send this page to someone via email

More charges have been laid against a London high school teacher accused of sexual exploitation.

London police said Wednesday that Dustin Epp, 45, has been charged with possessing child pornography and possessing child pornography in order to publish it.

Police were initially called in January, and charged Epp in March with one count of sexual exploitation of a young person while he was a teacher at Oakridge Secondary School.

After the initial charge, the Thames Valley District School Board said in a statement that Epp was “immediately suspended” pending the results of the police investigation.

London police say after further investigation, they charged Epp with secretly observing/recording a person for a sexual purpose and unlawfully possessing child pornography; and printing/publishing/possessing child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

He is also facing charges for unlawfully accessing child pornography and telecommunication with a person under or believed to be under 18 years.

READ MORE: London high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation, police say

Epp was arrested on the newest charges last week, but is no longer in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service or Crimestoppers.