Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Fire scorches forested Woodlands area of Deep Cove in North Vancouver

By John Copsey Global News
North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services crews, battling a blaze in a forested area of North Vancouver in the 5000 block of Sunshine Falls in the Woodlands area of Deep Cove near the waterfront.
North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services crews, battling a blaze in a forested area of North Vancouver in the 5000 block of Sunshine Falls in the Woodlands area of Deep Cove near the waterfront. North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services

North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services crews battled a blaze that scorched the Woodlands area of Deep Cove along the waterfront last night.

Heavy flames could be seen in the trees, just past Quarry Rock.

A Vancouver fire boat and the B.C. Wildfire Service were called in to help with the situation.

A Vancouver fire boat assists with the firefight as flames scorch the forest in the Woodlands area of Deep Cove near the waterfront Wednesday night.
A Vancouver fire boat assists with the firefight as flames scorch the forest in the Woodlands area of Deep Cove near the waterfront Wednesday night. North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services

The fire was described as an aggressive “rank three” wildfire, meaning a ground fire with fire into trees, and covered about 150 square metres.

Crews managed to contain the fire.

No homes were damaged. At one point, the flames were within 25 to 30 metres of the nearest house.

The district had eight trucks and over 24 firefighters tackling this fire.

An investigation will be conducted into how the fire started.

