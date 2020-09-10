Fire scorches forested Woodlands area of Deep Cove in North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services crews battled a blaze that scorched the Woodlands area of Deep Cove along the waterfront last night.

Heavy flames could be seen in the trees, just past Quarry Rock.

A Vancouver fire boat and the B.C. Wildfire Service were called in to help with the situation.

A Vancouver fire boat assists with the firefight as flames scorch the forest in the Woodlands area of Deep Cove near the waterfront Wednesday night. North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services

The fire was described as an aggressive “rank three” wildfire, meaning a ground fire with fire into trees, and covered about 150 square metres.

Crews managed to contain the fire.

No homes were damaged. At one point, the flames were within 25 to 30 metres of the nearest house.

The district had eight trucks and over 24 firefighters tackling this fire.

An investigation will be conducted into how the fire started.