Road rage fight caught on video on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Videos of two men brawling at a Kelowna intersection have gone viral.

In the videos, two men are seen throwing punches and wrestling at the intersection of Highway 97 and Leathead Road.

One got off a motorcycle and another got out of a car, an apparent escalation of road rage on a six-lane highway.

One of the two people who recorded the fight said, “What you see in the video doesn’t tell the whole story.”

“I saw the guy on the bike jump off, then he started yelling at the blue car next to us,” said Nadine Jules, a witness to the fight who also recorded one of the videos.

“The blue shirt guy got out of the car. Then the biker guy put his fists up and started swinging at the guy in the blue shirt.”

Jules said because the all-out-brawl on the highway is not something people see often in the Okanagan, the video garnered lots of attention on social media.

“Within 12 hours, I had 15,000 hits on that video,” said Jules.

“Some people are talking negatively about the blue shirt guy and he didn’t even start it.”

Kelowna RCMP are also attempting to get to the bottom of the story.

“We are still looking to speak to the two gentlemen that were the primary people that were involved in this incident, as well as any witnesses,” said Corpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, a Kelowna RCMP officer.

RCMP say engaging an angry driver is not the best approach.

“If possible, record licence plates and behaviour. If you have a dashcam that’s great,” said Noseworthy.

“Above all, stay in your vehicle and don’t engage in potentially criminal activity over a driving offence.”

Police say it’s unclear if either men will face charges.

