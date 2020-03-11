Menu

Video shows Pitt Meadows 4-car pile-up that may have been caused by road rage

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 4:16 pm
Ridge Meadows RCMP investigate bizarre crash caught on video
WATCH: Ridge Meadows RCMP investigate bizarre crash caught on video

One man has been arrested after a multi-vehicle crash in Pitt Meadows that may have been the result of road rage.

The incident was captured on video, which was posted to social media.

READ MORE: BMW rams pickup truck in apparent road rage incident caught on camera

The video is shot from the passenger seat of a vehicle and shows a dark sedan accelerating past on the right.

The driver of the sedan is leaning out of the window and appears to be shouting obscenities at the vehicle shooting the video.

B.C. tour bus driver’s dashcam captures spitting road rage
Seconds later, as the driver of the sedan appears to be distracted, he rear-ends another car that is stopped in traffic.

READ MORE: ‘They both went into the fight stance’ — B.C. road rage brawl caught on camera

Ridge Meadows RCMP say they responded to a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Meadows Garden Way on the evening of March 6.

One woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

RCMP would not comment on whether the crash was the result of road rage.

Road RageRidge Meadows RCMPRoad Rage CrashPitt Meadows crashmetro vancouver road ragepitt meadows road rageroad rage 4 vehicle crashroad rage collision
