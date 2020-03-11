Video shows Pitt Meadows 4-car pile-up that may have been caused by road rage

Send this page to someone via email

One man has been arrested after a multi-vehicle crash in Pitt Meadows that may have been the result of road rage.

The incident was captured on video, which was posted to social media.

The video is shot from the passenger seat of a vehicle and shows a dark sedan accelerating past on the right.

The driver of the sedan is leaning out of the window and appears to be shouting obscenities at the vehicle shooting the video.

Seconds later, as the driver of the sedan appears to be distracted, he rear-ends another car that is stopped in traffic.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say they responded to a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Meadows Garden Way on the evening of March 6.

One woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

RCMP would not comment on whether the crash was the result of road rage.