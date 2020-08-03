Vancouver police investigate alleged road rage incident caught on dashcam

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating an alleged road rage incident that was caught on dashcam.

The incident started along East 22nd Avenue near Slocan Street on Friday afternoon.

Maggie Ngai says a woman in an SUV cut her off. A few blocks away they came to a stop and things got heated.

“I saw her shouting like, ‘What the f–k is your problem?'” Ngai said.

“She got out of her car, just stormed over, and then she started banging on my windows, banging on my mirror.”

Ngai claims the woman used a racial slur, but that’s not clear in the dashcam video, which captures a banging noise and a woman yelling profanities.

The SUV driver denies using a racial slur or ever touching Ngai’s car. The driver provided her own dashcam video saying Ngai chased her for several blocks and at one point even ran a red light.

Ngai called police and says she wasn’t happy with the response.

“The officer, just on multiple points, kept asking me, ‘Were you speeding?'” she alleges. “‘If you were speeding, she would have misjudged your speed. That’s why she came out.'”

Vancouver police said in a statement that two drivers did get into a confrontation and had a verbal dispute but there was no physical assault.

The statement went on to say officers spoke with both drivers and an investigation is underway.

Ngai has made a claim with ICBC and she says she filed a complaint against the officers.

The SUV driver says she regrets getting out of her car and the incident has taught her the importance of getting a dashcam.