Coronavirus: No new cases for City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland and Haliburton counties

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The update means the health unit’s overall case total remains at 229, with 205 or about 90 per cent of cases resolved. There were no new resolved cases reported on Wednesday. The health unit notes its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, there are 179 cases, of which 158 are resolved. Two cases are currently active. To date, 11 cases in the municipality required hospitalized care.

In Northumberland County, which reported its first COVID-19 death on Tuesday, 32 of the 35 cases are resolved. Two cases in the county are currently active and two required hospitalized care.

All 15 cases in Haliburton County have been resolved. One of the cases required hospital care.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

11 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged )

Zero in both Northumberland County and Haliburton County (unchanged)

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 33 residents in the health unit’s jurisdiction have died of COVID-19 complications, the latest occurring Tuesday in Northumberland County — the first for the region. The 32 other deaths were in the City of Kawartha Lakes, with 28 deaths associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.