Health

1 new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, according to public health authorities

By Jennifer Basa Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 4:34 pm
People enter the COVID-19 assessment centre at Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ontario.
People enter the COVID-19 assessment centre at Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

KFL&A Public Health is reporting one new active case of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday. This brings the total number of active cases to two.

Public Health says the 19-year-old female tested positive for the virus after travelling, adding the new case is still under investigation by their contact tracing and case management team.

The region’s total number of cases now stand at 113 with 111 resolved.

Read more: Model shows how many COVID-19 infected travellers could arrive at U.S. border in Ontario

According to Public Health, over 2,500 tests have been completed in the last seven days.

Last week, the City of Kingston issued an emergency order to enforce physical distancing in parks after multiple reports of people not physical distancing.

The medical officer of health for KFL&A, Dr. Kieran Moore, feared the virus may start to spread again in the Kingston community after hundreds of people crowded into Breakwater Park last week.

Read more: City closes Breakwater park beach, Gord Downie Pier to prevent COVID-19 spread

Dr. Moore encourages people to get tested if they have any COVID-19-related symptoms.

There has yet to be a death related to COVID-19 in the region and none of the region’s active cases are in hospital.

CoronavirusKingstoncity of kingstonKFLA Public HealthKFL&ANew Casecovid19 casesCOVID19 KingstonCOVID19 symptomsKingston cases
