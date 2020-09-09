Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to study at Harvard while working at Quebec long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will spend the next few months studying at one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

The Canadian addressed the media Wednesday, speaking about his decision to opt out of the 2020 NFL season after spending the past few months as an orderly at a long-term care facility an hour away from Montreal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duvernay-Tardif, from Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., will study at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Cambridge, Mass.

The 29-year old first revealed he would try to take classes in nutrition, biostatistics and epidemiology in an article with Sports Illustrated released Wednesday.

The lineman also says he intends on returning to the long-term care facility where he worked at the height of the pandemic. He says he will work there twice a week while being in school.

Duvernay-Tardif won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs this past February, before volunteering to help on the medical frontlines.

The Chiefs will open the NFL season Thursday against the Houston Texans.

