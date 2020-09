Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for a lost police-issued magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition.

Police said Wednesday the item became dislodged from an officer’s belt while on the job.

If anyone locates the magazine and/or ammunition, they can be turned into any police station.

